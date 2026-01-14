Edison International $EIX Stock Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $63.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

