Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Releases Earnings Results

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.
Sify Technologies Stock Down 13.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.
Key Stories Impacting Sify Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Sify Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and EBITDA expansion — Q3 revenue rose ~11% y/y to INR 11,596 million and reported EBITDA increased ~29% to INR 2,470 million, evidence of improving top-line and operating performance. Sify reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 2025-26
- Positive Sentiment: Strong customer wins and capacity additions — new contracts across network, data center and digital services (including major exchange, banks, payments and airport clients) plus ~12.16MW additional data?center capacity and growth in fibre/SD?WAN nodes support future revenue expansion. Sify Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is prioritizing long?term platform buildout (hyperscale data centers, AI-ready infra, cloud) and emphasizes fiscal discipline, but near?term tradeoffs (CAPEX and investments) were reiterated on the call. CAPEX for the quarter was ~INR 3,452 million and cash balance ~INR 3,627 million. Sify Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Widening net loss and heavy finance costs — reported loss after tax ~INR 329 million (loss before tax ~INR 257M); interest expense jumped (~INR 940M), pushing profit before tax negative despite higher operating profit. The Hindu Businessline notes net loss up ~27%. Sify Technologies Q3 net loss up 27% at ?33 crore
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and liquidity concerns — net debt rose to ~INR 35,966 million; significant CAPEX and rising borrowing costs increase near?term financial risk and investor sensitivity to results. Sify reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 2025-26
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest and market skepticism — December short interest rose to 553,966 shares (?3.3% shorted) with a days?to?cover ~10.3, which can amplify downward pressure on the stock when sentiment turns negative.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst / market questions on profitability path — commentary and analysis highlighted by Yahoo Finance suggests the Q3 loss raises questions about the timing of a return to consistent profitability as Sify shifts more resources into growth areas. Is Sify Technologies’ (SIFY) Expected Q3 Loss Hinting At A Deeper Shift In Its Business Model?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited is an India?based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.
In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP?MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.
