Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Releases Earnings Results

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 13.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Key Stories Impacting Sify Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Sify Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sify Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited is an India?based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP?MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

