First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,867 shares, an increase of 183.5% from the December 15th total of 1,717 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 574,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 258,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 36.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 245,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFA stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is a closed-end management investment company managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on current income. To pursue its objective, the fund employs a dual strategy that combines equity ownership in U.S. companies with a systematic covered call option overlay.

FFA primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are selected for their potential to pay dividends.

