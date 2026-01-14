Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 177.4% in December

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,032 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the December 15th total of 12,991 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smart Powerr to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment.

