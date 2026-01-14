FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,182 shares, a growth of 181.2% from the December 15th total of 776 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GQRE opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 206,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a global index of non-mortgage REITs and operating companies, selected and weighted by quality, momentum and value. GQRE was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

