Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS) Expands By 186.5%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 828 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the December 15th total of 289 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXUS opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $575.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (GXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world, outside of the United States, representing 85% of the publicly available market. GXUS was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

