T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Short Interest Up 188.5% in December

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,328 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the December 15th total of 2,540 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the third quarter worth $450,000.

NYSEARCA:TEQI opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $376.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

