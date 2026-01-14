Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.9 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $3,311,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,653.12. This represents a 70.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. This trade represents a 80.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 622,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,076,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,760,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 16,593,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,197,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,582 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,681,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,004,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

