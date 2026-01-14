SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Releases Earnings Results

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

SS Innovations International Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of SSII opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. SS Innovations International has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.60.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS Innovations International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the second quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

About SS Innovations International

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.