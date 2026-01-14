Tema Etfs LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,876 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.56.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.97.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

