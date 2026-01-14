Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 219,154 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.32% of Fastenal worth $181,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

