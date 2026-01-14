Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Deere & Company $DE

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,456 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $242,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $498.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.01%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

