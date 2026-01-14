Nordea Investment Management AB Has $258.74 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.40% of Akamai Technologies worth $258,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,371 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,818 shares of company stock worth $2,099,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

