NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 13.1% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,033,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,688,766.14. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,761,474 shares of company stock worth $321,897,742 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Arete Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

