Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 21,337 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $96,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Promotion and pay changes that may help retain management and align incentives — Alexandria amended Executive Chairman Joel’s package and boosted performance?based pay while promoting a co?president, signaling a management retention/governance move that some investors view as constructive. Article Title

Promotion and pay changes that may help retain management and align incentives — Alexandria amended Executive Chairman Joel’s package and boosted performance?based pay while promoting a co?president, signaling a management retention/governance move that some investors view as constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated short interest — Short interest rose ~31% in December to about 9.09M shares (~5.3% of shares outstanding) with a days?to?cover near 3.5. This increases the potential for headline?driven volatility (both downside pressure and squeeze dynamics) but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Elevated short interest — Short interest rose ~31% in December to about 9.09M shares (~5.3% of shares outstanding) with a days?to?cover near 3.5. This increases the potential for headline?driven volatility (both downside pressure and squeeze dynamics) but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Impairment charge and sharp stock drop prompted multiple class?action lawsuits — A large impairment charge in early January triggered a roughly 19% stock decline and led to several securities?fraud suits and law?firm solicitations alleging misstatements. These legal actions can create headline risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction. Article Title

Impairment charge and sharp stock drop prompted multiple class?action lawsuits — A large impairment charge in early January triggered a roughly 19% stock decline and led to several securities?fraud suits and law?firm solicitations alleging misstatements. These legal actions can create headline risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms soliciting lead plaintiffs ahead of Jan 26 deadline — Several firms (BFA, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy, Bragar, et al.) have publicized claims and deadlines, increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and potential damages/settlement exposure. Investors should watch filings and developments. Faruqi Notice Rosen Notice

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $105.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -116.60%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $83.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.