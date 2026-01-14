Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $94.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of -2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

