Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of MSCI worth $100,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.63.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 10,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,473,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,487,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,250,508.11. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total transaction of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $587.41 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $634.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.