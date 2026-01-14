Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Consolidated Edison worth $103,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ED opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,864.29. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

