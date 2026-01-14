Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.48% of Genpact worth $108,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Genpact by 364.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,385 shares of company stock worth $2,762,475. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

