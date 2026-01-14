Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,651,391 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $110,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 150.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,830,000 after buying an additional 1,692,243 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,163,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,873,000 after buying an additional 4,089,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,564,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,222,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

