Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $113,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,576,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $528,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,802,000 after purchasing an additional 867,071 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,239,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.79.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

