Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 251,163 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 2.38% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $140,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

