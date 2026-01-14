Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $137,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 631.6% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

