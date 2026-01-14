Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $122,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $330.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $336.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

