Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $117.24 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 4.78% of Beam Therapeutics worth $117,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 744.41%.The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.
More Beam Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Beam Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company/FDA alignment and extended cash runway materially de-risks BEAM-302 (in?vivo AATD) and supports a valuation re-rate; management says runway now extends to 2029, reducing near?term financing pressure. Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Valuation After FDA Alignment And Extended Cash Runway To 2029
- Positive Sentiment: Beam outlined concrete 2026 pipeline goals (accelerated approval strategy for BEAM?302 and potential BLA for risto?cel), language that investors saw as moving the company from “platform” to execution and triggered a sharp share move. BEAM Outlines Key Strategic & Pipeline Goals for 2026, Stock Rises
- Positive Sentiment: Company press release and media coverage confirm strategic prioritization of genetic?disease and hematology franchises, explicit execution focus on late?stage programs and an operating?runway extension — all factors that support investor confidence in near?term catalysts. Beam Therapeutics Sets Strategic Priorities for its Genetic Disease and Hematology Franchises to Drive Execution of Late-Stage Clinical Programs and Extends its Operating …
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes the stock hit a new 12?month high as investors reacted to the above updates and the clearer regulatory/timing outlook for 2026 catalysts. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst piece frames Beam’s shift as “platform ? execution” and highlights reduced regulatory risk for BEAM?302, but flags risto?cel faces a crowded ex?vivo SCD market; success depends on best?in?class data and timely BLA submission by end?2026 — a mixed risk/reward read. Beam Therapeutics: Pivoting From Platform To Execution Stage
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report in the data feed shows an anomalous spike but returns 0 shares/NaN in the published fields — likely a reporting/data error; monitor for confirmed short interest changes that could pressure shares.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.
Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A month before the crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.