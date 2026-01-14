Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $117.24 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 4.78% of Beam Therapeutics worth $117,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 744.41%.The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

