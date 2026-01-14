D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $125,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

D.R. Horton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.62.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

