Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $56.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Short?interest update is unclear / likely not meaningful: a January 12 report shows “0 shares” and NaN changes versus prior period, which appears to be a data anomaly rather than a confirmed shift in shorting activity. Investors should treat this item as unreliable until verified with an exchange-level short interest report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms confirm a securities class action has been filed and are soliciting lead plaintiffs; the suit covers Varonis purchases from Feb.–Oct. 2025 and sets a March 9, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — an organized, multi?firm litigation campaign tends to raise settlement and defense cost risk and short?term selling pressure. Kessler Topaz Notice

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $34.61 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

