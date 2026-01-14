Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$64.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK.B shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$69.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.03. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.23 and a 52 week high of C$72.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

