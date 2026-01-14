Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL) Short Interest Down 63.3% in December

Springview Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,396 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 55,583 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Springview Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPHL opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Springview has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Springview in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Springview presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Springview Company Profile

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house.

