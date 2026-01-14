Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.10 and last traded at $251.83, with a volume of 143973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 55.99%.The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

