Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 128.9% in December

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,432 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the December 15th total of 15,480 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 2.06% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing topical prescription and over-the-counter products for inflammatory and infectious skin conditions. Publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol SNOA, the company concentrates its efforts on areas such as acne, rosacea, dermatitis and wound care, aiming to provide physicians and patients with innovative treatment options.

At the heart of Sonoma’s technology platform lies its proprietary Triphasic drug delivery system, which enables the timed release of active ingredients through three distinct gel phases.

