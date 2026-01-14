Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Critical Analysis

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -153.27% -32.69% -13.09% Hudson Pacific Properties -59.61% -16.24% -5.84%

Risk & Volatility

Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Hudson Pacific Properties 3 8 4 0 2.07

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peakstone Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 69.29%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $228.07 million 2.25 -$10.43 million ($8.13) -1.72 Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.62 -$352.29 million ($16.93) -0.57

Peakstone Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.