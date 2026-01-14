Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Down 53.8% in December

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 75,931 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 164,230 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis raised Interactive Strength to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Interactive Strength stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 152.27% and a negative net margin of 202.03%.

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.

