Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE HUBB opened at $482.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Featured Stories

