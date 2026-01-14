MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

ZTS opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

