MGO One Seven LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,765,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,621,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,653 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,892,000 after buying an additional 547,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,014,000 after acquiring an additional 451,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,140,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,672 shares during the period.

BSCU stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

