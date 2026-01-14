MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tableaux LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $89,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big proposed U.S. defense budget (talk of a $1.5 trillion plan) is powering renewed bullishness for prime contractors and has coincided with analyst upgrades and higher price targets — a direct tailwind for Lockheed as a major DoD supplier. Lockheed Martin Stock (LMT) Opinions on Proposed $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget
- Positive Sentiment: Contract and production updates — expanded PAC?3 MSE production framework and a record F?35 delivery run (and significant long?lead F?35 funding) boost revenue visibility and order backlog, supporting near?term organic growth. Lockheed Martin Stock Rises 13.7% in a Month: Here’s How to Play
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street appetite: Truist (and other recent analyst attention) has pushed ratings/targets higher, including some raised price targets as analysts re-rate the stock on stronger fiscal outlook and contract flow. Analyst activity lends momentum to the rally. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at Truist Financial
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market signal — LMT hit a 52?week high, signaling strong buyer interest and attracting momentum traders. Lockheed Martin stock hits 52-week high at $561.81
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple from L3Harris DoD investment — the Pentagon’s direct funding to expand missile production capacity eases supply?chain bottlenecks that benefit primes like Lockheed, but it also restructures supplier dynamics and creates a stronger, potentially more competitive supplier base. Net effect is mixed/sector?level. L3Harris Blasts Off With a $1 Billion Pentagon Payload
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst nuance: some firms maintain cautious/hold views (Jefferies maintain) even as others upgrade — suggests upside is accepted but valuation and execution risks keep some investors restrained. Balanced Risk/Reward and Unlocked Optionality Keep Lockheed Martin at Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows: recent disclosures show insider sales and sizable portfolio rebalancing among hedge funds and institutions — a potential caution flag if sustained. Lockheed Martin Stock (LMT) Opinions on Proposed $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.24.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
