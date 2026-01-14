MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tableaux LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $89,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $557.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $563.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.