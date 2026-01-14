Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $220.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

