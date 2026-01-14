Head to Head Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $453.96 million 0.62 -$136.61 million $0.16 37.72 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.00 -$9.71 million ($26.88) 0.00

Profitability

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Xperi and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, meaning that its share price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.27%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

