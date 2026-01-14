Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 52.3% in December

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,335,804 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 4,892,408 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,604,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,604,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 424.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 39.70%. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VNDA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

