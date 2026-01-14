Short Interest in Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW) Grows By 172.3%

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,356 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the December 15th total of 1,967 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Veea Stock Performance

Veea stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Veea has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Veea, Inc develops and markets edge computing and networking solutions designed to bring data processing and connectivity capabilities closer to end users and devices. Its product suite integrates compute, storage and multi-mode wireless connectivity into compact hardware nodes, enabling real-time analytics and decentralized application hosting. The company’s edge platform addresses the growing need for low-latency processing in sectors such as smart buildings, industrial automation and retail.

Central to Veea’s offerings is its VeeaHub family of edge nodes, which combine Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth radios with onboard processing and storage.

