Short Interest in Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW) Grows By 172.3%

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,356 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the December 15th total of 1,967 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Veea Stock Performance
Veea stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Veea has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
Central to Veea’s offerings is its VeeaHub family of edge nodes, which combine Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth radios with onboard processing and storage.
