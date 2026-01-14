Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,257 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple chose Google’s Gemini to power next?generation Siri, creating a multi?year licensing relationship that provides Google a large, high?margin cloud customer and distribution into ~2bn Apple devices—an immediate revenue and strategic moat boost. Google and Apple enter into multi-year AI deal for Gemini models
- Positive Sentiment: Market optimism around AI and stronger cloud execution pushed Alphabet into the $4 trillion valuation club, reinforcing investor confidence that Gemini and Google Cloud can materially reshape growth and margins. Alphabet hits $4 trillion valuation as AI refocus lifts sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sell?side shops are raising targets and reiterating the bull case (TD Cowen raised its target to $355 and Jefferies highlighted the company’s data moat and cloud upside), supporting near?term buy interest. TD Cowen raises price target Jefferies: data moat & cloud growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and option flows show some traders view GOOG as still relatively undervalued to analyst targets; short?dated put selling has been productive, which can moderate volatility but also signals crowded bullish positioning. Put yields and undervaluation note
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet plans to develop and manufacture high?end smartphones in Vietnam this year—a strategic supply?chain/production move that diversifies hardware execution but is not an immediate earnings driver. Google to develop, manufacture phones in Vietnam
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors and analysts warn valuation is stretched after a strong 2025 rally; several notes have shifted from “strong buy” to “buy” citing compressed upside and that much of the AI upside may already be priced in. Seeking Alpha: downgrade to Buy on valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Some funds trimmed GOOGL holdings in recent filings (reported reductions by a few managers), which could add selling pressure if larger managers follow suit; public criticism from industry figures (e.g., Elon Musk) adds headline noise but is unlikely to change fundamentals. Fund filing: Davenport trims GOOGL Musk criticizes Apple?Google deal
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $336.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $341.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.04 and a 200-day moving average of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.
Insider Activity
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $58,525,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.