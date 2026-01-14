Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,257 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.36.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $336.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $341.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.04 and a 200-day moving average of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $58,525,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

