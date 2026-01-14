Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,028 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,136,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $398,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 808,412 shares of company stock worth $237,645,711. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $291.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.18.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of COIN opened at $252.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.52 and its 200 day moving average is $313.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global News Summary

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

