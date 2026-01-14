KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,969,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,679,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $7,257,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 330,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $29.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $96,749.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,624.02. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $243,106.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,577.22. The trade was a 16.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,957. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.94%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

