Eastern Bank Sells 1,218 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Capital set a $769.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $996.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total value of $1,776,913.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,773.08. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,446 shares of company stock worth $9,549,528. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $941.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $892.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $930.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: December sales/technical breakout: Costco reported strong December sales (digital-enabled sales up ~19%, comp growth across U.S., Canada and international markets) and technical indicators have shown a recent breakout that many traders view as bullish. December sales release

December sales/technical breakout: Costco reported strong December sales (digital-enabled sales up ~19%, comp growth across U.S., Canada and international markets) and technical indicators have shown a recent breakout that many traders view as bullish. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgrade / analyst interest: An upgrade and inclusion on a top?picks list has attracted buying interest from institutions and retail investors, supporting near-term demand. Mizuho upgrade

Mizuho upgrade / analyst interest: An upgrade and inclusion on a top?picks list has attracted buying interest from institutions and retail investors, supporting near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Store expansion — Reports show new warehouses under construction and announcements for additional openings (including a six?warehouse story), reinforcing mid?to?longer?term revenue and membership growth potential. Costco opening 6 new warehouses

Store expansion — Reports show new warehouses under construction and announcements for additional openings (including a six?warehouse story), reinforcing mid?to?longer?term revenue and membership growth potential. Positive Sentiment: ETF and sector flows: ETF managers highlighted Costco as a beneficiary in a split (K?shaped) consumer environment—investors see it as a defensive/durable consumer play versus lower?priced competitors. K-shaped economy ETFs

ETF and sector flows: ETF managers highlighted Costco as a beneficiary in a split (K?shaped) consumer environment—investors see it as a defensive/durable consumer play versus lower?priced competitors. Positive Sentiment: New product distribution: Quicklly’s launch of a ready?to?heat Indian meals line at Costco is a minor but positive indicator of increasing SKU diversity and appeal to specialist brands. Quicklly launches at Costco

New product distribution: Quicklly’s launch of a ready?to?heat Indian meals line at Costco is a minor but positive indicator of increasing SKU diversity and appeal to specialist brands. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term features and comparisons reiterate Costco’s durable model but don’t add an immediate catalyst; helpful for conviction but not a short?term driver. Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years?

Long?term features and comparisons reiterate Costco’s durable model but don’t add an immediate catalyst; helpful for conviction but not a short?term driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears to contain data errors (zero shares reported); treat short?interest headlines as unreliable until clarified.

Short?interest reporting appears to contain data errors (zero shares reported); treat short?interest headlines as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares (SEC Form 4), reducing his stake by ~15% in that filing—small in absolute terms but often read negatively by momentum traders. SEC Form 4 — Russell D. Miller

Insider sale: EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares (SEC Form 4), reducing his stake by ~15% in that filing—small in absolute terms but often read negatively by momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk: Costco still trades at an elevated multiple (roughly 50x earnings). That valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any signs of slowing sales or membership trends, which can amplify short?term down moves.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

