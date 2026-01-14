State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -30.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

