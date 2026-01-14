Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Fermium Researc cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.