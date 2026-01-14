Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,443 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329,759 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $52,813,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,665,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,768.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,100,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $133.40 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

