Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 278.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 214,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,235,750. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $546,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,178 shares in the company, valued at $62,531,846.70. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,276 shares of company stock valued at $167,068,167. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Credo reported a blowout quarter (large revenue beat and big year-over-year growth), which is the core fundamental reason institutional and retail momentum buyers are focused on CRDO. Read More.

Credo reported a blowout quarter (large revenue beat and big year-over-year growth), which is the core fundamental reason institutional and retail momentum buyers are focused on CRDO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail and financial press are flagging CRDO as a top momentum pick (Yahoo Finance and Zacks pieces) — these write-ups raise visibility and can attract short-term buyers. Read More. Read More.

Retail and financial press are flagging CRDO as a top momentum pick (Yahoo Finance and Zacks pieces) — these write-ups raise visibility and can attract short-term buyers. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly positive with multiple buy/overweight ratings and raised targets (average target ~$217), supporting further investor confidence. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains broadly positive with multiple buy/overweight ratings and raised targets (average target ~$217), supporting further investor confidence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/legal commentary (video discussion of potential Supreme Court tariff ruling) flags possible market volatility that could affect tech names including CRDO; commentary favors tech but warns of swings. Read More.

Macro/legal commentary (video discussion of potential Supreme Court tariff ruling) flags possible market volatility that could affect tech names including CRDO; commentary favors tech but warns of swings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows effectively zero short interest (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so short-squeeze dynamics are not a reliable driver right now. (No primary link available.)

Reported short-interest data shows effectively zero short interest (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so short-squeeze dynamics are not a reliable driver right now. (No primary link available.) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this month: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares (~$4.2M). Large, repeated insider sales (despite continued large holdings) can weigh on sentiment and raise questions about near-term insider liquidity needs. Read More.

Significant insider selling this month: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares (~$4.2M). Large, repeated insider sales (despite continued large holdings) can weigh on sentiment and raise questions about near-term insider liquidity needs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional recent insider sales include multiple CEO and CFO transactions totaling several million dollars — cumulative selling may cap upside despite strong fundamentals. Read More. Read More.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.56 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.