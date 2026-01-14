Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 39.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $1,501,273.62. Following the sale, the president owned 242,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 337,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,658,017.80. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,379 shares of company stock worth $89,162,702. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM and kept a $220 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and potential upside vs. current levels. BTIG/Benzinga coverage

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM and kept a $220 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and potential upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for after the close on Feb 5, 2026 and will host a 2:00 PM PT call — a clear near?term event that can drive volatility and reprice the stock based on guidance and growth metrics. Earnings date announcement

Atlassian set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for after the close on Feb 5, 2026 and will host a 2:00 PM PT call — a clear near?term event that can drive volatility and reprice the stock based on guidance and growth metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Keeper Security announced a cyber?security deployment with the Atlassian Williams F1 team (operational/PR partnership). This is business?development news but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Keeper Security / Williams F1

Keeper Security announced a cyber?security deployment with the Atlassian Williams F1 team (operational/PR partnership). This is business?development news but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but biased positive: Market consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a material gap between current price and consensus targets, so analyst commentary can amplify moves around earnings. Analyst roundup

Analyst coverage remains mixed but biased positive: Market consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a material gap between current price and consensus targets, so analyst commentary can amplify moves around earnings. Negative Sentiment: Repeated insider selling by co?founders/CEOs: Michael Cannon?Brookes and Scott Farquhar each filed sales of 7,665 shares on Jan 12 at about $147.15 (~$1.13M each). These are part of a string of similar daily sales in Dec–Jan (multiple 7,665?share lots), trimming each insider’s stake by ~1.8% while leaving them with large residual holdings. The pattern of ongoing, sizable insider disposals is a bearish signal for market sentiment even though insiders remain major shareholders. Insider sale SEC filing

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

